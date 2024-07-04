Outsunny 6.5FT Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen Panel w/ Stand and Screws

A dividing screen for patio, garden, outdoor - and even indoor spaces. This Outsunny 198 x 122cm piece will bring a pretty and decorative touch to your space, whilst creating a private section whenever you require it. It's made from steel for strength, crafted into a cut-out leaf design for a beautiful look which fits in effortlessly with your garden surroundings. Comes complete with two long legs for balance.