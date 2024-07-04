Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portable
image 1 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portableimage 2 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portableimage 3 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portableimage 4 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portableimage 5 of Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portable

Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portable

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£28.99

£28.99/each

Outsunny Mini Greenhouse Garden Planter Zipper Doors Portable
Grow and nurture plants, vegetables wherever you want, thanks to this portable greenhouse from Outsunny. The frame is crafted into a low and wide design, making it great for fitting into smaller spots, with a UV-resistant plastic mesh cover sitting on the top, providing shelter from the mild wind and light rain and allowing sunlight and air to pass through thoroughly to promote growth. It's finished with two roll-up doors for easy access. A great way to garden.
Powder-coated for extra strengthFeatures five crossbars and plastic connectorsProtects your plants, vegetables and more from the wind and mild rain

View all Garden Buildings & Storage

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here