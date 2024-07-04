Outsunny 180L Folding Garden Trolley Wagon Cart w/ Extendable Walls

Making multiple trips moving items is a job which nobody wants. With a 120kg maximum load, this Outsunny folding trolley on wheels is great for plenty of trips. The metal frame means a strong, supportive core

two wheels and two 360° wheels move smoothly over ground. A foldable frame makes it easy to store when not being used, complete with a telescopic handle to pull this wagon trolley easily. Heavy tasks with the load reduced, whenever.