Outsunny Folding Wagon Garden Cart Collapsible Camping Trolley Outdoor

As a beach trolley cart, for festivals, or for general help around the garden and home, this Outsunny festival wagon helps with practically anything. Combining a folding steel frame for a strong structure, it's fitted with a fabric bag to hold everything safely. Four wheels to move it around easily

brakes so it stands in place whenever you need. The adjustable handle means you can push and pull this trolley around whenever you want, complete with a top cover to protect inner contents safely.