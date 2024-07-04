Outsunny Folding Wagon Garten Cart Collapsible Camping Trolley Wheels

As a beach trolley, for festivals - or general help around the garden and home: this Outsunny trolley is here to help for practically anything. Combining a folding steel frame for a strong structure, it's fitted with a fabric bag to hold everything safely in place. Four wheels to move it around easily

brakes so it stands in place whenever you need. The adjustable handle means you can push and pull this trolley around whenever you want - complete with seven handy outside pockets.