Outsunny Folding Outdoor Storage Trolley Cart Bag Telescopic Handle

Take the effort out of moving food, bottles, boxes and everything else in-between with this Outsunny pull cart. It effortlessly moves up to 68kg, so it takes a lot! The steel frame means a strong core, fitted with four multi-ground wheels to move on all terrains. Foldable design to keep it tucked away in your car without using much space, this trolley on wheels is finished with a telescopic handle to pull it along easily.