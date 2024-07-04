Outsunny Outdoor Cart Folding Cargo Wagon Trailer Beach w/ Handle

Making multiple trips moving items is a job which nobody wants. With weight capacity up to 70kg, Outsunny's folding trolley cart is excellent. The metal frame means a strong, supportive core

two wheels and two 360° wheels move smoothly over ground. A foldable frame makes it easy to store when not being used, complete with a telescopic handle to pull easily. Heavy tasks with the load reduced, whenever.