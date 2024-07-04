Outsunny 1 Person Folding Dome Tent Hiking Camping Bed W/ Sleeping Bag

In an innovative, multi-functional 4-in-1 design, this tent is equipped with an air mattress, sleeping bag and stand, making it perfect for your next hiking/camping trip. Predominantly to be used together, each piece can also be used separately, allowing you to sleep with the tent on the ground and using the base a sleeping bed if you wish. With an inflatable mattress, you’ll have plenty of sleeping options to use if needs be, with the sleeping bag providing plenty of warmth. Easy to carry, quick to set up and compact, you’ll love taking this with you at every given opportunity.