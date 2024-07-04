Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blue

Keep yourself comfortable at all times during camping trips, outdoor picnics, festivals and more with this inflatable camping mattress. Sized at 138cm x 195cm, it is large enough to sleep two people. Fills itself up by pressing close to the valve with your foot, with it deflating just as easily to allow you to pack it away without it taking up much room. Made from PVC and polyester with its water-resistance helping to protect you from any water and dirt transferring.