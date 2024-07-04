Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blue
image 1 of Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blueimage 2 of Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blueimage 3 of Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blueimage 4 of Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blueimage 5 of Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blue

Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£47.99

£47.99/each

Outsunny Portable Inflatable Camping Bed with Double Mattress Blue
Keep yourself comfortable at all times during camping trips, outdoor picnics, festivals and more with this inflatable camping mattress. Sized at 138cm x 195cm, it is large enough to sleep two people. Fills itself up by pressing close to the valve with your foot, with it deflating just as easily to allow you to pack it away without it taking up much room. Made from PVC and polyester with its water-resistance helping to protect you from any water and dirt transferring.
A blend of PVC and polyesterHelp minimise transfers onto you and your clothingGreat for fixing any tears when you're on your trip

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here