Vinsetto Stand Screen Riser w/ Adjustable Length for Two Laptop Max

Relieve fatigue by elevating your computer screen with this stand riser from Vinsetto. The two ends can be moved to different lengths, between 80cm and 117cm, allowing you to place more on it if needs be. The angle of both sides are also adjustable. Three open compartments under the top allow for easy-to-reach storage. An easy to way to store office supplies, whilst maximising the use of your everyday work area.