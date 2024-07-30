Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Spaghetti Spoon - 28cm

This Stainless Steel Spaghetti Spoon from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The classic chrome metal construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making this utensil a little easier to clean at the end of the day.

The classic pronged design, meanwhile, makes gripping your freshly-cooked linguine, fettuccine or tagliatelle far easier than a regular cooking spoon or ladle, while a series of slots allow your pasta water to easily drain through.

The elongated handle helps to keep fingers far from the heat, and features an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.