Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Skimmer - 32cm

This Stainless Steel Skimmer from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The classic chrome metal construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making this utensil a little easier to clean at the end of the day.

A large, slotted surface area makes this spoon the perfect tool for stirring and draining broccoli, pasta and other boiling ingredients, allowing water, sauces and other liquids to easily drain or pass through.

The elongated handle helps to keep fingers far from the heat, and features an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.