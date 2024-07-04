Ultra Clean Bamboo Scrubbing Brush - 13.5cm - Black

Keep kitchen, bathroom and other tiles, floors and surfaces clean with this Bamboo Scrubbing Brush from Ultra Clean.

This scrubber features a series of stiff bristles perfectly suited to clearing even the most stubborn dirt, muck and mud, and can be used both wet and dry.

The smooth bamboo handle, meanwhile, provides long-lasting comfort and grip, helping to reduce fatigue.