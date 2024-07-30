Harbour Housewares Padded Folding Chairs - Blue/Silver - Pack of 6

When guests come to call or you're throwing an event, you need to make sure everyone has a seat. These folding chairs let you provide a sturdy, comfortable chair for everyone on the guest list and will keep the decor of your event looking stylish. Until you're ready to set up, these chairs can stay folded away in an out of the way place. You simply won't find a more convenient seating solution! Heavy-duty tubular steel frame for support Ample padding on the back rest and seat for comfort Stylish choice in Black, White, Red or Blue Bumpers on the base to protect hard flooring Chair measures 91cm by 44cm by 5cm folded Opens to measure 78cm by 45cm by 52cm 45cm seat height Holds up to 18 stone (114kg) Don't fuss when it comes time to set up extra chairs in your dining room or backyard or at the school, village hall or church where you work! Avoid clutter with this stylish, supportive chair that folds.