Pets Collection Stainless Steel Dog Bowl - 800ml - Silver

Keep your favourite fluffy friend well-fed and watered with this Stainless Steel Dog Bowl from Pets Collection.

Perfect for small to mid-sized dogs, this sleek metal bowl comes equipped with a non-slip base to help protect against mess and spillage.

The stainless steel construction boasts exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, designed to stand strong in the face of even the most excitable eater!