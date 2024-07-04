Excellent Houseware 2-in-1 Avocado Slicer - Green

A must-have in any modern millennial kitchen, this Avocado Slicer will revolutionise your breakfast, Buddha bowl or burrito game!

The nifty 2-in-1 design features a serrated knife that lets you easily peel your avocado and remove the stone, before scooping out the flesh with the incorporated masher.

The plastic material provides the perfect blend of lightness and durability, whilst also making your slicer easy to clean once the prep is done.