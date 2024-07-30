Excellent Houseware Stainless Steel Cooking Spoon - 32cm

This Stainless Steel Cooking Spoon from Excellent Houseware will prove to be an essential piece in both home and professional culinary arsenals alike.

The classic chrome metal construction offers exceptional pound-for-pound performance and durability, whilst also making this utensil a little easier to clean at the end of the day.

The large surface area, meanwhile, allows you to efficiently stir, serve or transfer pasta, vegetables and other foods with a minimum of fuss.

The elongated handle helps to keep fingers far from the heat, and features an incorporated hanging hole for easy storage.