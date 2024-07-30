Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Black
image 1 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Black

HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM Multi-Storage Printer Unit Office Organisation Black
Optimise your office printing area with this cabinet stand from HOMCOM. It is made with a large tabletop to place your printer, an open compartment for easy access to essentials, two open shelves and a bottom cupboard with two shelves - keeping everything you need hidden away and organised. The inner shelf is adjustable if you need different heights. Four wheels for easy movement, with two being lockable to keep the unit stationery. A must for keeping the shared essentials in an obvious place.
Bottom shelf can be moved up and downFour castor wheels for easy movementTwo wheels can be locked to keep stationery

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here