HOMCOM Set of 2 CD Media Display Shelf 6-Tier Tower Rack, Black

Display your coveted CD and digital media collection with pride - opt for this set of two shelves from HOMCOM. A six-compartment design, each unit can hold up to 102 CDs, giving you plenty of room for keeping everything together in a place. Made from particle board, the structure is solid and durableand comes with wall fixing straps on the back, so it doesn't fall over - making it safe for all homes. Double the organization for a tidy and matching home.