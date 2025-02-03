HOMCOM DVD CD Media Storage Cabinet Racks Wooden Shelf Video Bookcase

This quality media storage shelf is perfect for organizing your CDS, DVDS, books etc. Partition boards could be installed at adjustable height to meet different storage needs. This will be a modern and practical furniture in any room. You can be assured that your books, media products will stay safe while they sit on the shelf due to its sturdy base.

Can be moved up and down in 3 level Crafted from quality particleboard for a structure that is stable Melamine coating for simple cleaning and maintenance

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD