HOMCOM White Painted Radiator Cover Wooden Cabinet Horizontal Slats

This modern radiator cover cabinet from HOMCOM is a designed to help hide old or unsightly radiator, protect hands from a hot surface and offer extra shelving for ornaments. The slatted design with sufficient vents allows for fluid heat flow while still preventing children and pets from touching the hot radiator surface. Manufactured from durable MDF in white finish for long term service, it is an elegant yet practical addition to your home and office.