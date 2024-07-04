HOMCOM Radiator Cover Wooden Cabinet Vertical Slatted Vent MDF

This modern and contemporary styled radiator cover from HOMCOM is a great helper to hide old or unsightly radiator, protect hands from hot surface and offer extra shelving for ornaments. Made from white painted MDF, it is ready to be assembled and installed without the need to add any finishing touches. The slatted design with sufficient vents allows for fluid heat flow while still preventing children and pets from touching the hot radiator surface and causing injuries. This is an elegant and practical addition to your home and office.