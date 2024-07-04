HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized White

This HOMCOM radiator cover cabinet is a must for any home, cover your unsightly radiators and give your room a touch of elegance. Made with MDF board with a round shape grill, it is finished in white as a neutral colour to match any décor. The white painted cabinet has a front grill design to look great and still radiate the heat efficiently and still have enough access to any controls attached. It's easy to assemble and will look great in any décor.