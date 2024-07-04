Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized White
image 1 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized Whiteimage 5 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized White

HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£37.99

£37.99/each

HOMCOM Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet Solid MDF Small Sized White
This HOMCOM radiator cover cabinet is a must for any home, cover your unsightly radiators and give your room a touch of elegance. Made with MDF board with a round shape grill, it is finished in white as a neutral colour to match any décor. The white painted cabinet has a front grill design to look great and still radiate the heat efficiently and still have enough access to any controls attached. It's easy to assemble and will look great in any décor.
Made with MDF board with a round shape grillThe cover has a front grill design to look greatProtect hands and hide old radiators

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here