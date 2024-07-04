HOMCOM Extendable Radiator Cover Cabinet Slatted Design MDF White

This modern and contemporary styled radiator cover from HOMCOM is a great way to enhance the look of any room. Most radiators are unsightly and this can add a touch of elegance. Made from white painted MDF, it is ready to be assembled and installed without the need to add any finishing touches. It is also a great way to keep your children and pet safe from touching the hot radiator surface and causing injuries. You can adjust its length easily to suit your radiator size.The slatted design allows airflow efficiently without restricting the heat to be radiated to the room. This is an elegant and practical addition to any home and office.