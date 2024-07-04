Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grill
image 1 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grillimage 2 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grillimage 3 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grillimage 4 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grillimage 5 of HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grill

HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grill

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£44.99

£44.99/each

HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grill
This radiator cover from HOMCOM is a practical addition to any home, covering your unsightly radiators and give a modern feel and look with the ability to place items of decorations on top. Made from MDF board with excellent craftsmanship in natural wood colour, it is designed to perfectly blend into most home decors. The front slatted design ensures that radiator heat efficiently and helps prevent children or pets from accidental contact with hot radiator surface. It comes complete with all necessary fixings to install and mount. A stylish and functional addition to your living room, hallway, office and more.
Great ventilationAnti-topping designPortable and practical

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here