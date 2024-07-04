HOMCOM Radiator Cover Painted Slatted MDF Cabinet Lined Grill

This radiator cover from HOMCOM is a practical addition to any home, covering your unsightly radiators and give a modern feel and look with the ability to place items of decorations on top. Made from MDF board with excellent craftsmanship in natural wood colour, it is designed to perfectly blend into most home decors. The front slatted design ensures that radiator heat efficiently and helps prevent children or pets from accidental contact with hot radiator surface. It comes complete with all necessary fixings to install and mount. A stylish and functional addition to your living room, hallway, office and more.