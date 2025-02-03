OHS Boucle Textured Blackout Curtains, 66x72" - Forest Green

These Boucle curtains offer versatility with a touch of elegance. These unique window treatments feature an exquisite texture, created with a looped yarn that adds depth and dimension to your space. Its tactile surface creates an interesting and inviting visual that draws the eye and makes these curtains a statement piece for any interior. Featuring a blackout coating, the curtains not only advance your home's aesthetic, but also offer effective light control and privacy.

Unique tactile texture Blackout coating for light control and privacy Statement piece for any room

