OHS Boucle Textured Blackout Curtains, 66x54" - Forest Green

These Boucle curtains offer versatility with a touch of elegance. These unique window treatments feature an exquisite texture, created with a looped yarn that adds depth and dimension to your space. Its tactile surface creates an interesting and inviting visual that draws the eye and makes these curtains a statement piece for any interior. Featuring a blackout coating, the curtains not only advance your home's aesthetic, but also offer effective light control and privacy.