OHS 2 x Water Resistant Outdoor Geo Garden Chair Cushion Seat Pads, 40x40cm - Grey

Outdoor chair cushions adds modern and stylish feel to outdoor garden seating. Geometric garden chair cushions with water resistant outer layer adds a comfy convenient touch to any garden furniture chair, conservatory or sun house. This is a perfect way to give your garden furniture a fresh, modern look, with its versatile colours, trellis geometric design and easy to use ties for securing to garden chairs. Made from soft touch 100% polyester for a soft and comfortable feel, perfect for sunbathing or relaxing in the sun. The water-resistant coating on outdoor seat pads allows for durability against water and sun damage. Ideal for new homeowners or for a gift on Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Valentines Day, Birthdays or Christmas.