OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rust

Keep your home stylish and draft-free with the OHS Matte Velvet Draught Excluder, designed to combine elegance with practicality. Features a sleek and stylish appearance, suitable for modern and traditional interiors alike. Ideal for use in any room of the house, providing both practical draught protection and enhancing the aesthetic of your space.