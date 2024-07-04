Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rust
image 1 of OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rustimage 2 of OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rustimage 3 of OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rustimage 4 of OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rustimage 5 of OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rust

OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rust

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£7.99

£7.99/each

OHS Matte Velvet Window Weather Seal Draft Draught Excluder Door Stopper, 90cm - Rust
Keep your home stylish and draft-free with the OHS Matte Velvet Draught Excluder, designed to combine elegance with practicality. Features a sleek and stylish appearance, suitable for modern and traditional interiors alike. Ideal for use in any room of the house, providing both practical draught protection and enhancing the aesthetic of your space.
Added protection to your house doorsKeeps heat in and cold outGives your space a cosy comfort feel

View all Decorative Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here