Brentfords Soft Microfibre Plain Duvet Quilt Cover and Pillowcase Set, Single - White

Upgrade the look of your bedroom in an instant with the Brentfords plain dye bedding range. Take your pick from the choice of striking colours, a perfect way to give your room a fresh look. This basic bedding is made from 100% soft touch polyester microfiber making it soft and comfortable. It is fully reversible with an option of two toned colours and includes a housewife design pillow cases.

Durable and breathable Duvet secures with button closure Feels silky against your skin as you sleep

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)