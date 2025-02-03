OHS Sherpa Lined Fleece Winsford Check Pet Dog Cushion Bed, Large - Charcoal

Treat your pet to comfort and style with the OHS Winsford Check Printed Pet Bed in Grey, a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal. Features a classic check printed pattern in a sophisticated grey colour, suitable for various home decor styles. Size: L65 x W65cm.

Sized large enough for all dogs and cats Made to calm your pets as they sleep Machine wash for easy care

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)