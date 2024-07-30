OHS Kids Round Shark Felt Toy Storage Organiser Basket - Grey

Kids laundry basket in cute animal design perfect for organising and storing clothes, laundry, toys and much more. Made from lightweight and durable felt polyester with convenient, easy to carry handles. Decorative toy basket with multi-purpose use, that can store lots of items including; toys, laundry, towels, books, linen, stuffed animals, pillows etc. Spot clean using damp cloth only. Size: H50 x W33 x D50cm.