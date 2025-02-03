OHS 2 x Felix Flannel Fleece Check Printed Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Rust

Transform your home with the OHS Felix Flannel Check Cushion Covers in Rust. These stylish cushion covers feature a classic checkered design in a warm rust colour, adding a cozy and inviting atmosphere to any room. The soft flannel material provides a plush feel, perfect for lounging and relaxation. Ideal for both contemporary and traditional decor, these cushion covers offer a blend of style and comfort that will elevate your living space.

Zip fastened for easy cushion insert access Cushion covers fit standard sized cushions Perfect decoration for sofas or beds

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)