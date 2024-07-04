OHS 4 x Cable Knit Sherpa Texture Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Grey

Enhance your living space with the OHS Cable Knit Cushion Covers. These stylish cushion covers feature a classic knitted design, adding a touch of timeless elegance to any room. The soft and cosy teddy texture provides ultimate comfort, making them perfect for snuggling up against. With their neutral grey colour, these cushion covers effortlessly complement a variety of interior styles, offering both sophistication and warmth.