Dreamscene 4 x Weave Textured Tassel Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Silver

This tassel corner cushion cover from the Dreamscene range would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its plain thick weave design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours, and complete with a hidden zipper. Made from heavy woven polyester, and embellished with tassel corners this item is stylish, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This set includes 4 matching cushion covers, and will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed.