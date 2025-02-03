OHS Felix Flannel Fleece Check Printed Throw Blanket, 130x160cm - Rust

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Transform your living space with the flannel check fleece throw, a perfect blend of comfort, cosiness, and style. This throw features a classic flannel check pattern in a sophisticated colour combination, adding both functionality and aesthetic appeal to any room. Ideal for draping over beds, adding both style and warmth to your home decor.

Transform your living space with the flannel check fleece throw, a perfect blend of comfort, cosiness, and style. This throw features a classic flannel check pattern in a sophisticated colour combination, adding both functionality and aesthetic appeal to any room. Ideal for draping over beds, adding both style and warmth to your home decor.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.