OHS 4 x Felix Flannel Fleece Check Printed Filled Cushions, 45x45cm - Rust

Transform your home with the OHS Felix Flannel Check Cushions in Rust. These stylish cushions feature a classic checkered design in a warm rust colour, adding a cozy and inviting atmosphere to any room. The soft flannel material provides a plush feel, perfect for lounging and relaxation. Ideal for both contemporary and traditional decor, these cushions offer a blend of style and comfort that will elevate your living space.