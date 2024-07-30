Brentfords 2 x Soft Waffle Textured Fleece Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Mink

This waffle fleece cushion cover from the Brentfords Range would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its soft textured fleece design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours, and complete with a hidden zipper. Made from soft polyester, and a matching waffle fleece reverse this item is stylish, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This waffle set includes 2 matching cushion covers, and will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed.