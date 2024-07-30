Sienna 2 x Soft Plain Matte Velvet Cushion Covers, 45x45cm - Black

This matte velvet cushion cover from the Sienna Collection would look ideal in any bedroom, or living room due to its plain plush design and striking colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours, complete with a hidden zipper. Made from heavy woven polyester, this item is stylish, comfortable and durable. The cushion covers allow for an instant sophisticated look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. These cushion covers will be perfect to add a decorative look on your sofa or to accessorize and scatter across your bed.