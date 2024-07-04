Dino Sonic The Hedgehog 12 Inch Bicycle

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Help Sonic in his battles with Doctor Robotnik with this Sonic The Hedgehog licensed bicycle, it has a front brake and a fixed rear wheel, so when the pedalling stops the bicycle comes to a halt, 12 inch MAG Wheels with mudguards, puncture proof EVA tyres and also comes with removable stabilisers. It also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and has fun Sonic The Hedgehog decals, a drinks bottle and holder at the back of the bicycle and a front shield that also features Sonic. Suits ages 3 to 5 years. Child height range 87 to 120 cm.

Help Sonic in his battles with Doctor Robotnik with this Sonic The Hedgehog licensed bicycle, it has a front brake and a fixed rear wheel, so when the pedalling stops the bicycle comes to a halt, 12 inch MAG Wheels with mudguards, puncture proof EVA tyres and also comes with removable stabilisers. It also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and has fun Sonic The Hedgehog decals, a drinks bottle and holder at the back of the bicycle and a front shield that also features Sonic. Suits ages 3 to 5 years. Child height range 87 to 120 cm.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.