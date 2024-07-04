Marketplace.
Dino Sonic The Hedgehog 14 inch Bicycle

Help Sonic in his battles with Doctor Robotnik with this Sonic the Hedgehog licensed bicycle that comes with front and rear brakes, freewheeling rear wheel, pneumatic tyres with 14 inch spoked wheels and mudguards and also comes with removable stabilisers. This bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a drinks bottle and holder at the back of the bicycle and a front shield featuring Sonic. Suits ages 4 to 7 years. Child height range 95 to 127 cm.
Child height range 95 to 127 cmfreewheeling rear wheeladjustable saddle and handlebars

