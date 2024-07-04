Navir Discovery Kit

A fun tool kit for observations and to study nature. It consists of a 3 way triple bug viewer, so you can view the bug from the top, from the side and from underneath and features a air sytem, so the bugs don't get harmed whilst you are viewing them. The top view has a x2 and a x4 magnification, the side view and rear view have a x3 magnification, a Zoomscope, which can zoom from x20 to x40. It can be used as a traditional microscope and also as a handheld portable microscope with light, requires 1 x type N battery, not supplied and it also comes with a double magnification Megalens, x4 and x8. Suits ages 6 years +.