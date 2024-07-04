SES Creative Spiderweb Mega Bubbles

With this spiderweb mega bubbles tool, children can easily create super-sized, amazing bubbles outdoors. Children will be amazed by the colours and size of the bubbles and will enjoy hours of outdoor play. SES Creative's mega bubble solution is extra strong, easily washable from clothing, and creates beautifully large bubbles. Comes with a wooden spider web bubble tool, 200ml soap solution in bottle with top, and a bowl