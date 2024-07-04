Navir Explorer Kit

A fun adventure and exploration kit comprising a telescope with a X15 magnification, a Looky extendable periscope with two unbreakable mirrors that extends 20 cm and is also come with a Super Optic Wonder, which is a 10 in 1 instrument, it’s a binoculars, a magnifying lens, a compass, a magnifying mirror, an observation plane, a signal mirror, a stereoscope viewer, a heliograph, a torch, a whistle, a morse code tapper, a sundial and has an angulation dial all in one, it’s an inseparable companion for hiking and adventure. Suits ages 6 years plus.