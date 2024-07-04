Pilsan Red Drawing Board with Abacus

This robust red framed drawing board has four legs for stability and features a large whiteboard on one side and has an abacus on the other side. It also has a large storage tray on the frame and comes with a whiteboard pen with eraser, so your child can for hours of fun drawing, then wipe it clear with the pen's eraser and start all over again. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions: 46.5 x 60 x 94 cm