Marketplace.
image 1 of Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pink
image 1 of Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pinkimage 2 of Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pinkimage 3 of Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pinkimage 4 of Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pinkimage 5 of Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pink

Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£129.99

£129.99/each

Rollplay Mini Cooper Play Push Car with Parental Handle- Pink
This realistically styled red Mini licensed play car is perfectly suited indoors and outside. It has an opening door on one side of the car making it easy for your child to get in and out of the car. It also comes with a telescopic parental handle, that extends from 74.5 cm to 96.8 cm. It features a realistic working Mini steering wheel, that moves the front wheels, an activity dashboard for learning and development and a large seat with a seat harness. It also has an adjustable foot plate in the car that protects their little feet when it is being pushed than can later, when your child is older, it can be removed, so they can move the car with their feet. Dimensions of the car with handle removed: 80 x 49 x 46.8 cm. Suits ages 1 to 4 years. Maximum rider weight 20 kg.
Mini licensedWith a removable telescopic parental handleCan convert from a push car to a foot to floor car

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here