Rollplay Steam Train 6 Volt with 4 x Straight and 4 x Curved Track Packs

Turn your playroom or kids bedroom into a train station with this unique and realistic 6 volt sit on train. Toddlers who love trains will have hours of fun playing engineer with this battery powered, ride on train set. The train is designed to look like a train from the wild west and even releases real cold water steam from its funnel as it drives around its included 7.3m oval track, It comes with 4 straight and 4 curved track pieces. The train has a working headlight and a forward and reverse switch on the grab handles and also has buttons for realistic train noises. It also comes with a large train carriage that couples to the back of the engine, so your child can take their toys on their journeys with them. Dimensions of train: 66 x 36 x 43.5 cm. Maximum rider weight: 20 kg. Suits ages 10 months to 4 years.