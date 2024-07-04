smarTrike Activity Centre 3 in1 Trampoline Pink

The smarTrike 3 in 1 Folding Indoor Activity Centre offers young children the opportunity to start sensory play as early as 10 months using the ball pit, there are even 100 multicoloured balls and ball storage bag included. Then, as your child grows, the activity centre converts into a 2 stage trampoline with removable safety bar, which, once removed for bouncing and mastering independent jumping. It features a durable mat and safe elastic bands; it doesn’t have springs. It folds for easy storage. No assembly required. Suits ages 10 months to 3 years. Dimensions 91.5 x 91.5 x 69.5 cm..