Statesman SKMS0820DSS Solo Digital Microwave, 20 Litre, 800W, Stainless Steel

The 20 Litre Digital Solo Microwave from Statesman is compact and packed with features to streamline the food preparation process. With a choice of smart black or sleek silver finish, this microwave will look the part on any kitchen countertop, whilst the stainless steel cavity helps to increase the efficiency of cooking, as well as lengthens the life of the microwave when compared to painted cavities. Choose from 8 auto cooking programmes, including fish, pizza, and popcorn, to cook and reheat your favourite foods to perfection, while the Quick Start function enables you to begin the cooking process at the touch of a button. For a more customised cooking experience, choose from 11 power levels and a generous 95-minute timer to make sure meals are always prepared exactly as you like them. The simple button and dial control takes the confusion out of programming, and the clear LED digital display in white is functional as well as stylish. Need to quickly defrost something for dinner? Choose either speed or weight defrost, select the desired weight or time, and the microwave will let you know when to turn the food over to ensure even defrosting. As well as all these powerful programmes, the 20 Litre Digital Solo Microwave also comes equipped with useful features such as a mute function (perfect for midnight snacks) and child safety lock to keep little fingers from disrupting the microwave’s operation.

Sold by GoShopDirect (Lancaster Holdings Ltd)